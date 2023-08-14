MORRISON, Illinois – The 152nd Whiteside County Fair is ready to kick off when gates open on August 15 for five packed days of fair fun.
The fair runs August 15-19 at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds in Morrison, Illinois.
After some rainy weather on Monday morning, fair participants and vendors got back to finishing touches on set up at the fairgrounds. The rest of the week features perfect fair weather for festivities.
Every day, fairgoers can head to the grandstand for carnival rides, visit any of the livestock exhibits, or see shows. The shows include bull riding, bronco riding, Full Throttle Monster Trucks, the tractor and truck pull, and demo derby.
All exhibits are open to the public between 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. every day of the fair.
This year, the Friend of the Fair is Bruce “Beav” Hunter.
The Whiteside County Fairgrounds are located at 201 West Winfield St., Morrison, Illinois.
Signs are barricades are set up surrounding West Winfield St. in Morrison to help control traffic around the fairgrounds, and there are “No parking” signs set up along various streets close by.
Schedule of Events: Tuesday, August 15
8 a.m.: Swine on grounds and weigh in
8 a.m.: Large fowl on grounds
9 a.m.: Western Horse Show
12 p.m.: Open swine judging
12 p.m.: Floriculture Div. I entries due
1 p.m.: Dairy cattle on grounds
1 p.m.: Carnival
1 to 5 p.m.: Wristbands
2 p.m.: Floriculture Div. 1 judged
2 p.m.: Kids tractor pedal pull
6 p.m.: Bike giveaway
7 p.m.: Next Level bull riding
Wednesday, August 16
8 a.m.: Exhibition Barrels
9 a.m.: Western horse speed events
9 a.m.: Beef cattle - open and junior on grounds
9 a.m.: Dairy judged - open and junior
10 a.m.: Beef cattle weighed
10 a.m.: Large fowl judged
1 p.m.: Carnival
1 to 5 p.m.: Wristbands
2 p.m.: Heavy horse on grounds
4 p.m.: Sheep due on grounds
6 p.m.: Bike giveaway
7 p.m.: Next Level pro bronc riding
Thursday, August 17
9 a.m.: Heavy horse halter judged
9 a.m.: Beef cattle - junior heifer/junior steer show
12 p.m.: Floriculture Div. II due
1 p.m.: Carnival
1 to 5 p.m.: Wristbands
1 p.m.: Heavy horse hitch including 4-horse hitch
2 p.m.: Floriculture Div. II judged
6 p.m.: Bike giveaway
7 p.m.: Full Throttle Monster Trucks
Fireworks after the show
Friday, August 18
9 a.m.: Sheep judged
9 a.m.: Open beef show judged
9 a.m.: Heavy horse hitch judged
1 p.m.: Carnival
1 to 5 p.m.: Wristbands
1 p.m.: Heavy horse hitch including 6-horse and unicorn hitch
5:30 p.m.: Antique tractor parade
6 p.m.: Bike giveaway
6:30 p.m.: Tractor, truck pull
Saturday, August 19
11 a.m.: Kids tractor pedal pill
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Election of Officers
12 p.m.: Carnival
12 p.m.: Harness racing
1 to 5 p.m.: Wristbands
2 p.m.: Bike giveaway
4 p.m.: Wood carving Auction
4 to 6 p.m.: Exhibits released
6 p.m.: Bike giveaway
6 p.m.: Exhibit building close
6:30 p.m.: Demo derby
Daily activities
Chicken Poo Bingo: 3 to 5 p.m.
Cake/Pie Walk: Wednesday-Friday 4 p.m.
Granpa Cratchet Stage Show: Everyday
Bingo: Tuesday-Saturday 6 to 9 p.m.
Kitsie Entertainment: Petting Zoo and Barnyard Revue/Pig Races
Chainsaw Carving
Exhibit Buildings open to the public: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
