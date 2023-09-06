Last week, after a pottery session I was fortunate to go downstairs at the Clinton Art Association in an event called The Basement. "The Basement?" What is this all about?
In summary, The Basement occurs every Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or so. It is like a hidden treasure in Clinton, Iowa. A standard meal is provided with an incremental donation. These funds help the Clinton Art Association. At first I stared around the limited meal site and music performance area.
Creativity and love. This is where the magic happens.
Bakers love to create, musicians love to play music, artists love to create designs, past play performances are shared. Visitors love to welcome others. Great conversations and smiles are apparent. What do they play? '50s, '60s, '70s, and '80s music per request.
I did not know this place existed! And I consider myself to be well-informed--not so. I loved the creativity, passion, acceptance, skills, and smiles. Another charm in the small town of Clinton, Iowa. Another treasure in small town Iowa.
Tami Leavens, Clinton
