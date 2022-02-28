House File 2317 creates a single income tax bracket for all Iowans, lowers the corporate tax rate, eliminate taxes on retirement income and reduces some corporate tax exemptions, according to a report from Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates the bill would result in a reduction of $1.9 billion per year in tax revenues going to the state’s general fund. It would mean a $1.7 billion income tax cut for Iowans and a $230 million reduction in the corporate tax rate when changes are fully implemented in fiscal year 2028.
Under current law, Iowa would have four tax brackets in 2023, with the lowest earners paying 4.4%. The bill still divides Iowa into four tax brackets for 2023, the first step in a gradual process to a flat rate in 2026.
The most significant change is an income tax cut: Iowans, regardless of income, would pay the same 3.9% rate.
The package includes a corporate tax cut, cutting the top rate gradually from 9.8% to 5.5%. Corporate taxes would decrease only when the state exceeds $700 million in corporate tax revenue.
The bill also reduces some large corporate tax credits by 5% each year over the course of five years. The Research and Activities Tax Credit will be reduced even further. That would result in additional state money, as Iowa will have to pay out fewer tax credits over time: The LSA estimates the state would collect an additional $49.7 million by fiscal year 2028, when the changes are fully implemented.
The bill eliminates the retirement income tax and introduces an additional exemption to retired farmers beginning in tax year 2023.
-- Iowa Capital Dispatch
