The case
Alejandro Lira was convicted by jury in 2016 of first-degree robbery and attempted murder, both Class B felonies. Lira was sentenced to serve prison sentences not to exceed 25 years on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.
The court affidavit concerning the case states that at 11:10 p.m. Aug. 11, 2015, there was a traffic accident involving a 2008 Pontiac and a DeWitt Police Department squad vehicle. The squad vehicle was parked in front of the police department at the time.
The traffic accident occurred moments after the sounds of four gunshots were heard by a DeWitt police officer. The officer encountered a man near the northwest corner of Ninth Street and Sixth Avenue in DeWitt. The man indicated he had been shot in his right shoulder and in the face.
The man who had been shot said two other occupants of the vehicle he was in had forced him – at gunpoint – to drive from Davenport to DeWitt. The man knew Lira was one of the occupants. Lira was positioned in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, the man said. The man indicated an unknown occupant of the vehicle was positioned directly behind him and was holding a gun to the back of his head. The man said Lira and the other occupant threatened to kill him and that they were going to rob him. The man was told to drive to his residence so the two occupants could rob him.
The man decided his best chance to survive would be to attract law enforcement attention by driving to the DeWitt Police Department. The man said upon arriving at the police department, Lira instructed the other occupant to shoot the man. The man said he heard four gunshots come from the back seat of the vehicle. The man then said he thought he may have stepped on the vehicle accelerator, hitting the squad vehicle in front of him. The man said he then put the vehicle in park, exited the vehicle and chased after Lira on foot.
The man said a physical altercation ensued between the man and Lira near the northwest corner of Ninth Street and Sixth Avenue in DeWitt. The man struck Lira multiple times in the facial area. The man said Lira ran away from the scene on foot and the man encountered the officer shortly thereafter.
