CLINTON--Summertime in Clinton usually means more folks are heading to Riverview Park. Summer time also means the History Club will receive questions and inquiries about the various historical places on the riverfront. Questions about the Clinton railroad bridge always seem to top the list.
Construction on the original railroad bridge started back in 1858. Since that time the bridge has probably been the focus of more articles and stories than any other building or structure in town. The railroad bridge is also viewed and photographed more than any other structure in our community.
Generally speaking, the railroad bridge is not listed or promoted to a large degree as being historic. Yet many come daily to view or photograph the bridge. The early 1900’s engineering and mechanical features of the structure are highlighted in numerous publications showing just how unique the bridge is. When the bridge opens or closes for boats, barges, and trains, the bridge acts like a magnet drawing people closer to watch.
Over the years the bridge has been given several names. Often called the Clinton railroad bridge or the Chicago & Northwestern railroad bridge. Today, the Union Pacific railroad owns the bridge. The current bridge has been in place since 1909 and is considered a local landmark by many.
Since 1858 the Clinton railroad bridge has experienced several ownership changes. The first owner of the bridge was the Albany Bridge Company. In June of 1862 the ABC leased the bridge to the CI&N railroad. A month later the CI&N leased the bridge to the Galena & Chicago Union railroad.
On February 15, 1865 the G&CU merged with the Chicago & Northwestern railroad. The Chicago Northwestern owned and operated the Clinton railroad bridge until 1995. The Union Pacific railroad acquired the C&NW in 1995 and has owned and operated the bridge since then.
In 1858 construction started on the first bridge and was completed to Little Rock Island in 1860. The Chicago, Iowa, & Nebraska railroad transported passengers and freight from the island to the CI&N depot on a ferryboat. The depot was located in Clinton at the foot of 4th, Avenue South near the river.
The bridge was finally completed over the main channel on January 10, 1865. The first train arrived in Clinton on January 19, 1865. The Clinton bridge was the second railroad bridge to cross the upper portion of the Mississippi River. On April 22, 1856 the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific railroad built the first railroad bridge at Rock Island and crossed the river to Davenport, IA.
During the last 158 years there have been at least three separate railroad bridges constructed at Clinton over the main channel of the Mississippi river. In 1865 a 300 ft Bollman draw span was supplied by the Detroit Bridge & Iron Works with three Howe truss spans that were used to cross the main channel of the Mississippi River at Clinton. When completed the entire bridge was 1.1 miles long.
The first bridge was somewhat light in construction. Few anticipated that the size of locomotives, the length of trains, and the weight hauled by trains would increase so dramatically. During the next 22 years numerous sections of the bridge had to be replaced, upgraded and strengthened. In 1887 the center river Bollman draw span was replaced with a pin-connected Pratt truss span furnished by the Detroit Bridge & Iron Works.
According to information gathered from the Chicago & Northwestern Historical Society “plans for the current railroad bridge started with an act of Congress that was approved Feb. 6, 1907 authorizing the reconstruction of the bridge, and plans were approved by the Secretary of War on May 4, 1907. A formal order authorizing the necessary expenditures was issued by the Vice-President In charge of Construction, Chicago & North western Ry., March 21, 1907.”
“The contract for the construction of the entire substructure was entered into with the Foundation Co., of New York, on May 18, 1907. The contract for furnishing and erecting the east channel and slough spans was entered into with the Wisconsin Bridge & Iron Co., of Milwaukee, WIS., May 21, 1907.”
“The contract for furnishing and erecting the west channel spans was made with the Pennsylvania Steel Co., of Steelton, Pa., on Feb. 3, 1908. This company sub-let the work of erection to the Missouri Valley Bridge & Iron Co., of Leavenworth, Kan. Records of the Chicago & Northwestern railroad indicate that the bridge was fully opened to normal traffic on April 11, 1909.”
“The current Clinton Railroad Bridge is a two-tracked Parker swing truss bridge with a 460-foot swing span and an overall length of 2,805 ft. This bridge contains four spans: a swing span, a deck girder span, a Parker through truss span, and a quadrangular truss span. The bridge's vertical clearance is 18.7 ft and is estimated at 49 ft above ground. At the end of the swing span is a Warren-style truss configuration, and the tower portion of the bridge has a very narrow appearance.”
The current bridge is about 115 years old. The bridge was listed as “hazard to navigation” by United States Coast Guard in 1996 and by the Iowa Department of Transportation in 2009. The Union Pacific railroad has purchased numerous pieces of property locally, in anticipation of someday replacing the bridge. However, there are no current construction plans available to the public regarding a new railroad bridge.
Some sources showing more information about the Clinton railroad bridge include the Jan. 21st, 1909 edition of Engineering News starting on page 63. The Jan. 14th, 1910 edition of the Railway Age Gazette and the North Western Lines 1993 Spring edition Vol.20, No.2.
