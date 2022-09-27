The Ashford campus, located at 400 Bluff Blvd. in Clinton, is historically known as the former Mount St. Clare College, which was founded by the Sisters of St. Francis in 1918.
It was renamed The Franciscan University in 2002 and then The Franciscan University of the Prairies two years later. The Franciscan University of the Prairies was sold to Bridgepoint Education, based in Poway, Calif., in March 2005. The school experienced rapid growth in Clinton, with several purchases of other land in Clinton in the 2000s, but eventually the school shuttered the majority of its dwellings, including the campus, in 2016.
The campus was sold to the Confucius International Education Group, which still owns the property, and opened as Pangaea International Academy in fall 2018. International students lived at the campus, which had been named the New Six Arts International Education Park, and also attended classes at Clinton High School.
However, challenges that included U.S law which limited the visas of the first students who attended there, and recruiting efforts to bring in future students halted by the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions, stalled its growth.
In December 2019, Bettendorf’s Rivermont Collegiate announced that Pangaea International in Clinton would become the Rivermont Collegiate Pangaea Campus. Then in 2020, COVID and resulting travel restrictions brought recruiting to an end. Over time, Pangea’s students were transferred to classes at Bettendorf’s Rivermont and the Clinton campus’s halls went dark.
