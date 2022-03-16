The main YMCA building was constructed in 1906 at Fifth Avenue South and Third Street, with a structure added onto its west side in 1960.
The YMCA was active there until May 2010. Over the next 10 years, the Association allowed Victory Center Ministries to rent out the building’s 28 units as transitional housing for men.
In 2014, the IRS revoked the tax exempt status of the YMCA; the property taxes due for the years 2016 and 2017 went unpaid. In June 2019, Clinton County bought the property for $788 in unpaid taxes.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors then assigned the tax sale certificates of 31 properties, which included that of the YMCA, to the city. Notice was given to the men renting rooms there, and the building was officially vacated by Jan. 1, 2021.
