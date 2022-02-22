The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association
The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association exists to preserve the legacy of rock and roll music in Iowa by honoring achievements, educating youths, and inspiring artists. Established in 1997, the nonprofit organization has four service areas: Hall of Fame Recognition, Rock ‘n Roll Museum, Community Events, and Educational Outreach.
{p class=”font_8”}The Association annually inducts musicians, bands, DJs, ballrooms and others who have significantly contributed to rock and roll music in the state of Iowa.
{p class=”font_8”}Since incorporation in 1997, more than 450 entities and over 1,900 individuals have been inducted. Inductees must have a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry.
{p class=”font_8”}The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association welcomes nominations through the website www.iowarocknroll.com. Nominations that have been brought forward on or before September 2022 will be considered for the Induction Class of 2023.
{p class=”font_8”}Source: https://www.iowarocknroll.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.