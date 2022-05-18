The National Medal of Honor Museum, Monument and Leadership Institute in Arlington, Texas, will honor and preserve the history of the highest military decoration awarded for valor in combat.
Serving as a national landmark, the museum will illustrate the historical thread of sacrifice, patriotism and courage that runs through U.S. military service members, past and present. Beyond its state-of-the-art, interactive experiences, a critical part of the museum’s mission will be to use the stories of Medal of Honor recipients to inspire Americans and motivate them to be their best selves.
A National Monument in Washington, D.C., will commemorate the service and sacrifice of the bravest and most decorated members of the U.S. Armed Forces. To be located in the nation’s capital, it will give Americans the opportunity to reflect on the courage and patriotism that safeguard freedom and democracy.
