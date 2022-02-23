Many states already had restrictive or expansive laws in place prior to 2021. Among 23 states examined, below highlights some new voting laws approved following the 2020 election, and some that are proposed in 2022.
Restrictive voting laws:
More strict ID or requirements to request and/or submit mail in ballots:
Passed: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, Texas, Alabama, Michigan (vetoed), Pennsylvania (vetoed)
Proposed: Minnesota, New Hampshire, Missouri, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio
Limits the number or availability of drop boxes:
Passed: Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin (vetoed)
Proposed: Georgia, Ohio
Shortened deadline to apply for absentee ballots:
Passed: Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, New York, Oklahoma
Proposed: Ohio
Voter provide an excuse for absentee voting:
Passed: Alabama
Proposed: Georgia, Pennsylvania
Prohibits passing out snacks or water to voters waiting in line:
Passed: Georgia, Florida
Prevents automatic mailing of absentee applications
Passed: Georgia, Texas, Michigan (vetoed), Wisconsin (vetoed)
Prevents private funds or donations to elections offices:
Passed: Tennesse, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan (vetoed)
Proposed: Alabama, Oklahoma
Limit early voting days or hours:
Passed: Iowa, Texas
Shortens voter registration days:
Proposed: Florida
Expanded voting options:
Expand early voting access:
Passed: Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oklahoma , Illinois
Proposed: Alabama, Tennessee
Expand absentee ballot drop box access:
Passed: Illinois, Maryland
Extend access to absentee ballot submissions:
Passed: Alabama, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania
No-excuse voting:
Passed: New York (voter rejected)
Proposed: Alabama, Mississippi (died)
Data collected from Brennan Center research and CNHI statehouse reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.