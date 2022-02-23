Many states already had restrictive or expansive laws in place prior to 2021. Among 23 states examined, below highlights some new voting laws approved following the 2020 election, and some that are proposed in 2022.

Restrictive voting laws:

More strict ID or requirements to request and/or submit mail in ballots:

Passed: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, Texas, Alabama, Michigan (vetoed), Pennsylvania (vetoed)

Proposed: Minnesota, New Hampshire, Missouri, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio

Limits the number or availability of drop boxes:

Passed: Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin (vetoed)

Proposed: Georgia, Ohio

Shortened deadline to apply for absentee ballots:

Passed: Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, New York, Oklahoma

Proposed: Ohio

Voter provide an excuse for absentee voting:

Passed: Alabama

Proposed: Georgia, Pennsylvania

Prohibits passing out snacks or water to voters waiting in line:

Passed: Georgia, Florida

Prevents automatic mailing of absentee applications

Passed: Georgia, Texas, Michigan (vetoed), Wisconsin (vetoed)

Prevents private funds or donations to elections offices:

Passed: Tennesse, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan (vetoed)

Proposed: Alabama, Oklahoma

Limit early voting days or hours:

Passed: Iowa, Texas

Shortens voter registration days:

Proposed: Florida

 

Expanded voting options:

 Expand early voting access:

Passed: Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oklahoma , Illinois

Proposed: Alabama, Tennessee

Expand absentee ballot drop box access:

Passed: Illinois, Maryland

Extend access to absentee ballot submissions:

Passed: Alabama, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania

No-excuse voting:

Passed: New York (voter rejected)

Proposed: Alabama, Mississippi (died)

 Data collected from Brennan Center research and CNHI statehouse reports.

Tags

Trending Video