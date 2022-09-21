CLINTON - The Clinton Fire Department gained three new firefighters and promoted three others at an Oath of Office ceremony at Central Fire Station on Tuesday.
Jeff Willging was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, while Riley Bly and Wesley Haan were promoted to the rank of engineer.
Joseph Bock Jr., Morgan Butt, and Montana Hernandez were sworn in as the newest firefighters to join the department.
The Honor Guard, commanded by Battalion Chief Frederick Roling, performed the presentation of colors that preceded recitation of the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Fire Chief Joel Atkinson then welcomed Clinton City Council members, Clinton County sheriff’s deputies, and family members. A prayer asking for protection of the fire department's members was said, and Mayor Scott Maddasion subsequently read the oath for the honorees to repeat, right hands raised.
Loved ones of the honorees fastened pins to the new and promoted firefighters’ garments. Maddasion took to the podium to offer his congratulations.
“Thank you,” he said, “for all the sacrifices that you make to keep the citizens of Clinton safe.”
Concluding the ceremony, Roling again led the Honor Guard, this time to retire the colors.
