Camanche splits double dual
WEST LIBERTY – The Indians picked up a dual win on Thursday, while also losing one while on the road at West Liberty.
Camanche beat West Branch 69-12.
Senior Ben Vogel pinned Quiinn Hayden at 120 in a marathon match, winning by fall at 4:44. Hunter Long sprinted to a fall in 36 seconds over West Branch’s Dante Zuniga.
Eric Kinkaid and brennan Kramer both picked up falls in just over a minute for 12 more points.
Jason Huling pinned Joe Seydel in 2:$7 at 145, while Nolyn Johnson won by fall at 152 over Harold Blakey.
Logan Waltz notched a win with a 5-1 decision to round out the scoring.
The Indians fell to West Liberty 46-33.
There were a number of Indians who picked up pins, some their second of the night.
Jaxon Bussa, who is state ranked at 106, stayed undefeated with an 18-second pin over Colin Cassady.
Ben Vogel had his second pin of the night in just over minute over Joe Barten for six more points.
No 2 Eric Kinkaid took down Drake Collins at 132 in 3:13. Brennan Kramer stayed perfect on the night with an 8-2 decision.
Cade Everson pinned West Liberty’s Austin Elizalde in 44 seconds, the only match he wrestled (West Branch forfeit).
The Indians will travel Saturday.
Northeast has senior night
Northeast celebrated their senior night on Thursday night, falling to both Durant and Regina at home.
Northeast fell to Durant 36-18.
Jace Rathje picked up a one minute pin over Durant’s Ellie Fuller. Ty Schmidt improved his record with a pin in the second period over Durant’s Brady Meincke. Peyton McLane rallied at 1:47, winning by fall over Dakota Adams.
Northeast also fell to Iowa City Regina, this one by 27-16.
Familiar faces picked up wins the second time around.
Jace Rathje once again picked up a pin at 132, turning Carter Rios in 2:42.
Ty Schmidt also picked up his second win of the night, picking up three points over Adan Udell. Peyton McLane won his second with a 3-0 decision.
Cody Ploog won one of his to, picking up an 11-3 major decision over the Regals’ Danny Gavin.
The Rebels travel this weekend.
DeWitt splits on road
WEST DELAWARE – The Sabers picked up one tight dual win, while they were rolled in another on Thursday night.
Their win was a 43-33 victory over Center Point-Urbana.
Four Sabers won by fall in their win over CPU.
Cael Grwll took down Matt Hearn in 1:56 at 126-pounds.
Robert Howard got one of his two wins with a 54 second pin over Bryston Raue.
Mitchell Howard won by fall over Kaden Neal in 1:02 and Cole Miller rounded out the pins with a 53 second one against Henry Hingst at 285.
Carter Donavan also picked up points, winning 16-8 major decision at 145 points. Koal Bossom won over Teegan Fussley as well.
In what was a matchup of two of the top grapplers in the state, No. 4 Cole Whitehead came out on top over No. 2 ranked Keaton Zeimet, winning by a mere 2-0 decision at 113 pounds. The same matchup could come later in postseason wrestling.
West Delaware, the top ranked team in Iowa Class 2A, downed the Sabers 73-9.
No. 2 ranked Keaton Zeimet was the only one in purple and gold to pick up six points, pinning Carson Turnis in just 16 seconds.
Robert Howard also garnered points with a 6-2 decision ove Staveley Maury.
The Sabers travel this weekend.
