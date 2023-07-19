Jan. 31, 2022 – Central DeWitt School Superintendent Dan Peterson tells language arts teachers not to use two books – “Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes and “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas – in middle and high school classes while the district decides how to proceed after a parent questioned the content of the books. The next day, administrators tell teachers not to read aloud or teach from “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” by Mildred Taylor. Peterson’s actions were inconsistent with district policy. After a community member submits a complaint, district policy calls for a committee to evaluate it, and only after that should books be removed from use.
Feb. 7, 2022 – The Central DeWitt Community School Board conducts a closed session at Peterson’s request to review his performance. The board talks for more than two hours about books, administrative realignment, gender and sexuality issues, and other topics. Peterson’s performance is not discussed. The next day, Peterson reinstates the books he pulled from classrooms.
Feb. 17, 2022 – After coming to believe the Feb. 7 meeting violated Iowa’s open meetings law, The Observer asks Peterson for minutes and audio recordings from the meeting. Peterson denies the request. In a phone conversation with The Observer the same day, Peterson denies that the appropriateness of the above-mentioned books was discussed during the closed meeting. (More than a year later, after a judge ordered the school district to release a recording of the meeting, it become clear Peterson’s statement was not true.)
Feb. 25, 2022 – The Observer files a Freedom of Information request (FOI) under Iowa’s open records law asking the district to provide minutes of the meeting.
March 4, 2022 – Peterson comes to The Observer office and delivers a letter denying the request.
March 23, 2022 – The Observer publishes an open letter titled “One last appeal” that pleaded with school officials and school board members to provide the records. The letter was signed by The Observer General Manager Wendy McCartt, then-Editor Nick Joos, and Trevis and Nancy Mayfield, president and vice president of The Observer’s parent company, Sycamore Media. No one from the district responds.
April 4, 2022 – Sycamore Media files a lawsuit against the Central DeWitt School District and school board members for violating Iowa open records laws and seeks written and audio records from the Feb. 7 meeting.
Sept. 27, 2022 – Iowa District 7 Judge Patrick McElyea denies the school district’s motion for dismissal of the case. The school district is represented at the hearing by Brett Nitzchke, who was with Cedar Rapids-based Lynch Dallas at the time and is now with Ahlers & Cooney. The court orders the school district to provide recordings from the closed meeting to the court within two weeks so the court can conduct a review.
Dec. 6, 2022 – After the district missed its deadline by almost two months to produce the materials as ordered by McElyea, Iowa District 7 Court Judge Meghan Corbin asks Nitzchke why the materials have not been provided to the court. Nitzchke says he wasn’t sure how to deliver the recordings to the court. “Why are we just not doing a flash drive?” Corbin asks. She instructs Nitzschke to provide a flash drive containing the records to the Clinton County Clerk of Court within 14 days.
January 2023 – On Jan. 4, District 7 Court Judge Mark Lawson says the records are in his possession and he will review them to see what portions – if any – of the meeting are not covered under the public employee performance review exemption to Iowa’s Open Meetings Law. On Jan. 19, Lawson rules that Sycamore Media’s lawyers can use all the audio and written minutes to assist in their argument that the Feb. 7 closed meeting should have been open to the public.
March and April 2023 – The school district asks The Observer if it will consider an out-of-court settlement to end the lawsuit. The district acknowledges it is willing to turn over recordings from the meeting and pay The Observer’s legal expenses associated with the case, but the district declines to agree to all The Observer’s terms. Specifically, the district refuses to agree to publicly acknowledge the closed meeting violated state law, and it refuses to agree to apologize to residents of the Central DeWitt Community School District for the violation. The Observer decides to proceed with the lawsuit.
June 26, 2023 – The lawsuit comes to an end when Judge Lawson issues a ruling that says Peterson and the school board violated state law and orders the recordings from the closed meeting be released within 10 days. He also orders the district to pay The Observer’s legal expenses, which are more than $18,500.
July 13, 2023 – A school board meeting draws more than 75 people, at least 30 of whom demand resignations from Peterson and members of the board. No one resigns. Gannon, in a statement he and Peterson prepared, tells the crowd: “The board could not release the audio recording of the meeting unless and until a district court judge ordered us to do this. While we would have preferred to resolve this matter more quickly, we were greatly limited by state laws and regulations.” After the meeting, Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, points out Gannon’s statement is false. “The school board president is wrong when he said that the district could not release the audio recording once the lawsuit was filed. He is either misinformed or is trying to mislead the public,” Evans said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.