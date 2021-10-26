FILE - These are 2020 and 2021 file photos showing, from left; Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Villanova's Collin Gillespie, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, UCLA's Johnny Juzang and Gonzaga's Drew Timme. Drew Timme of Gonzaga is the lone unanimous selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America NCAA college basketball team, announced Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. He was joined by Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, Villanova point guard Collin Gillespie and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. (AP Photo/File)