MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. – Timber Lake Playhouse opens Saturday, May 7, with the first of 11 concerts at the Playhouse.
The Rock River Jazz Band will kick off TLP’s concert offerings with a 7 p.m. concert.
Rock River Jazz Band is a 16-piece band composed of professional musicians from northern Illinois. Rock River Jazz Band plays big band, swing, 1950-60s rock, pop, waltzes, polkas, mambos, and a little bit of country. At the concert, you’ll enjoy music by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, Louis Prima, Chicago, The Beach Boys, Brian Setzer, Count Basie, Maynard Ferguson, "Dizzy" Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Kenny Rogers, and many more.
“We’ve had many requests to bring a 'big band' to the theater for our concert series,” said Dan Danielowski, TLP executive director. “We are excited to be able to offer this great band to our TLP audiences.”
Rock River Jazz Band is led by band leader Cathy James. James has put together the top professional musicians from around the area. She has played in the TLP pit band for the past four years and has led the Rock River Jazz Band since its inception. The band plays for wedding receptions, corporate events, Christmas parties and concerts engagements.
TLP continues May concerts with Felix and Finger – Dueling Pianos on Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m.; The Neverly Brothers on Thursday, May 19, at 2 p.m.; and the TLP Blues in the Woods on Saturday, May 21, from 3 to 9 p.m. featuring three great blues bands. Concert tickets are $30 and $25 for TLP subscribers.
Information for all Timber Lake events is available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
