Clinton city officials issued a press release Wednesday morning stating the city will fill the Second Ward seat through the appointment process.
The term will expire Dec. 31, 2023. To be eligible for the position, a candidate must be 18 or older, be an eligible elector, and must be a resident of Clinton's Second Ward.
To be considered, submit an Application for Appointment to City Council – 2nd Ward to the City Clerk’s Office, 611 S. Third St., Clinton, IA 52732 by 3 p.m. Jan. 21, 2021.
Applications can be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office or can be accessed online at www.cityofclintoniowa.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.