Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.