Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Then some clearing later. Low 8F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Then some clearing later. Low 8F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.