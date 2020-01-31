Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.