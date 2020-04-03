Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.