Today is Saturday, Nov. 7, the 312th day of 2020. There are 54 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Nov. 7, 1967, Carl Stokes was elected the first Black mayor of a major city -- Cleveland, Ohio.
On this date:
In 1811, U.S. forces led by Indiana Territory Gov. William Henry Harrison defeated warriors from Tecumseh’s Confederacy in the Battle of Tippecanoe.
In 1867, Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie was born in Warsaw.
In 1917, Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution took place as forces led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrew the provisional government of Alexander Kerensky.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey.
In 1962, Richard M. Nixon, having lost California’s gubernatorial race, held what he called his “last press conference,” telling reporters, “You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore.”
In 1972, President Richard Nixon was re-elected in a landslide over Democrat George McGovern.
In 1973, Congress overrode President Richard Nixon’s veto of the War Powers Act, which limits a chief executive’s power to wage war without congressional approval.
In 1989, L. Douglas Wilder won the governor’s race in Virginia, becoming the first elected Black governor in U.S. history; David N. Dinkins was elected New York City’s first Black mayor.
In 2001, the Bush administration targeted Osama bin Laden’s multi-million-dollar financial networks, closing businesses in four states, detaining U.S. suspects and urging allies to help choke off money supplies in 40 nations.
In 2009, in a victory for President Barack Obama, the Democratic-controlled House narrowly passed, 220-215, landmark health care legislation to expand coverage to tens of millions lacking it and place tough new restrictions on the insurance industry.
In 2013, shares of Twitter went on sale to the public for the first time; by the closing bell, the social network was valued at $31 billion.
In 2018, a gunman killed 12 people at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., before apparently taking his own life as officers closed in; the victims included a man who had survived the mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas. After more than a year of blistering attacks from President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was pushed out of that post.
