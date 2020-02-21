Today is Saturday, Feb. 22, the 53rd day of 2020. There are 313 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Feb. 22, 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)
On this date:
In 1732, the first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.
In 1924, Calvin Coolidge delivered the first presidential radio broadcast from the White House.
In 1984, David Vetter, a 12-year-old Texas boy who’d spent most of his life in a plastic bubble because he had no immunity to disease, died 15 days after being removed from the bubble for a bone-marrow transplant.
In 1987, pop artist Andy Warhol died at a New York City hospital at age 58.
In 1997, scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named “Dolly.” (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)
In 2004, consumer advocate Ralph Nader announced he was running again for president, this time as an independent.
In 2018, the U.S. women’s hockey team won the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, beating Canada 3-2 after a shootout tiebreaker.
Ten years ago: Najibullah Zazi accused of buying beauty supplies to make bombs for an attack on New York City subways, pleaded guilty to conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction, conspiring to commit murder in a foreign country and providing material support for a terrorist organization. (Zazi faced up to life in prison but spent nearly a decade after his arrest helping the U.S. identify and prosecute terrorists; he was given a 10-year sentence followed by supervised release.)
Five years ago: At the 87th Academy Awards, “Birdman” won best picture; Julianne Moore received the best actress Oscar for “Still Alice” while Eddie Redmayne was recognized as best actor for “The Theory of Everything.” Joey Logano won his first career Daytona 500 after taking the lead following a restart with 19 laps remaining.
One year ago: R&B star R. Kelly was charged in Chicago with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Kelly is being held without bond in Chicago; he is facing a variety of charges in three states.)
