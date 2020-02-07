TODAY: Partly sunny with a high near 27. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: A 50% chance of snow, mainly after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds with a temperature falling to near 20 by 9 p.m., then rising to around 26 during the remainder of the night. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
SUNDAY: Snow before noon, then rain and snow likely. High near 36. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a low around 18.
