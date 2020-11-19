NOVEMBER 19
— Clinton Moose Lodge hosts Bingo at the Moose Family Center, 1936 Lincoln Way, from 6:30-10 p.m.. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Women of the Moose will serve Maid-Rites, hot dogs before games begin.
— Eden Valley Science Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at Eden Valley Nature Center, 1415 50th Avenue in Baldwin. This week's Science Club will focus on owls that call Iowa home. The program is geared towards home schoolers but is open to anyone. The program is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required while indoors. Group size is limited to eight, but the facility can take two groups at a time. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
— Nature Story begins at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St. in Camanche. Join Clinton County Conservation for a nature-themed outdoor activity to encourage children to play outside This event is free and open to the public. Guardians of children must be present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.