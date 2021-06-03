JUNE 3
— Shiner’s Run will host the first acoustic jam session of the season at Wierenga’s Heritage Canyon, 515 N. Fourth St. in Fulton at 6:30 p.m. The Jam is free of charge and open to the public. Singers and players of acoustic instruments of all ages and musical ability levels are welcome. Bring lawn chairs, refreshments and bug spray. Pickers can set up starting at 6 p.m. For More Information call: Jim Perron 563-357-3314.
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Sunset Eco Cruise each Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruises aboard the blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 a week in advance to reserve a free spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.