JUNE 26
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Clinton Public Library will host Storytime at Farmer's Market from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Four Square Park on Main Avenue.
— The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
— Smilee's Ice Cream, at 911 11th St. in DeWitt will have a calf on site from 2-5 p.m. Customers can meet the calf to celebrate Dairy Month.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— An outdoor-only Felix Adler Day will include pony rides, a rock wall and a kiddie ferris wheel from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the festival is free. The Center will have inflatables, a petting zoo, games and prizes and a stage show to celebrate the man and clown for whom the children's museum is named.
— The Pork Tornadoes will perform a free outdoor concert at Wild Rose Casino and Resorts in Clinton at 6 p.m. Tokyo Train will open. Visitors should bring their own lawn chairs for seating. No outside food, drinks or coolers are allowed.
— The Kids Carnival is back during Lanark, Illinois' Old Settlers Days from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the City Park’s North Shelter. Children 8 and under may purchase five tickets for $1 to play Ring Toss, Pick Up Duck, Can Pyramid, Ball Toss and Sharp Squirter for prizes.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Building Better Birders Cruise is set for 6-9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. World-class birder, Kelly McKay, will lead this free class for people wanting to improve their birding skills. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
— Eden Valley Nature Center, at 1415 50th Ave. in Baldwin, is open 1-4 p.m.
