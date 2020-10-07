WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. 3rd St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
City of Clinton Plan Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
