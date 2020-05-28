Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.