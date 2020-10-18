Name: Tom Determann
Town of Residence: Clinton
Party: Republican
Occupation: Clinton County Supervisor
Boards serves on: CRDC, Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, Iowa/Illinois Highway Partnership, Government Affairs Committee, Rotary, ECIA, Clinton Airport Commission Chairman, Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, Builder’s Club, Clinton County Development Association County representative
Experience: Clinton County Supervisor, former Clinton City Councilman, Worked at Determann Industries for 40 years, advanced to president of Determann Industries
Family: Wife Judy, daughters Danika and Tomi
