FILE - The NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis is shown in this March 12, 2020. A group that advocates for college athletes has filed a federal complaint that claims NCAA Division I schools are violating the civil rights of Black basketball players and major college football players by prohibiting compensation. The National College Players Association announced Tuesday, March 22, 2022 it had submitted a complaint to the Office for Civil Rights in the Education Department. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)