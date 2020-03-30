MONDAY
|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Michael Murray.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Kyle Johnson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Greg Zuerlein, CB Maurice Canady and CB C.J. Goodwin.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year contract. Signed P Sam Martin to a three-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RT Rick Wagner and LB Christian Kirksey to two-year contracts. Re-signed DB Will Redmond and RB Tyler Ervin to one-year contracts.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Richard Rodgers and WR Cody Latimer.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Dalton Sneed.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Michael Chaput to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Tyler Madden to a three-year contract.
SUNDAY
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Gerardo Reyes to El Paso (PCL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with WR Geronimo Allison.
