Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.