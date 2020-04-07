|BASEBALL
|Atlantic League of Professional Baseball
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Named RHP Michael Nix team's pitching coach and signed to team's active roster.
|COLLEGE
CHESTNUT HILL — Announced resignation of men's basketball head coach Jesse Balcer.
FORDHAM — Named Kenny Anunike football defensive line coach.
UNC ASHEVILLE — Announced resignation of women's basketball head coach Brenda Mock Kirkpatrick Brown. Named Holly Brown women's basketball head coach.
