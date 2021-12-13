|BASEBALL
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Announced Worcester (Triple-A East) staff changes: Chad Tracy manager, Jose David Flores bench coach and Mike Montville assistant hitting coach.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Johnny Washington assistant hitting coach.
Minor League Baseball-
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Manuel Ramirez.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Chris Roycroft to a contract extension. Signed RHP Tanner Kiest. Traded C/OF Jordan Rathbone and RHP Tom Walker to Ogden (Pioneer league) in exchange for C Kyle Kaufman and RHP Mark Mixon.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF David Glaude to a contract extension.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Scotty Cubrule to a contract extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LS Aaron Brewer and DL Rashard Lawrence from injured reserve.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, CB Cornell Armstrong and LB Quinton Bell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson on injured reserve. Placed DE Mario Edwards JR. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Clay Johnston on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Cedrick Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Claimed S Brady Breeze off waivers from Tenessee. Placed CB Jerry Jacobs on injured reserve. Placed CB Corey Ballantine on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released QB Danny Etling from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Zaire Franklin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LT Rashawn Slater on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Tyler Higbee on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Justin Hollins from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed S Jevon Holland and RB Phillip Lindsay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted RB Duke Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Tommylee Lewis and RB Dexter Williams to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Fulgham from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Mac McCain to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated OT Joe Haeg from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Sugned DE John Simon to the practice squad. Released K Sam Sloman from the practice squad. Placed DB Linden Stephens on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DB Jamal Carter on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DT Jonathan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned G Luke Dostal and C Vinni Lettieri to San Diego (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Waived G Anton Khudobin.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Claimed G Jonas Johnsson off waivers.
MINNESOTA WILD — Returned D Kevin Czuczman to Iowa (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned RW Matt Luff and C Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Marian Studenic and D Kevin Bahl from Utica (AHL). Placed D Christian Jaros on COVID-19 protocol.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Alexey Toropchenko from Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled LW Jayden Halbgewachs from San Jose (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned F Luke Henman from Allen (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Hugo Alnefelt from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned D Giovanni Vallati and G Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released D Randy Gazzola from a player tryout contract (PTO) and returned to Toledo (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled LW Lukas Craggs from Cincinnati (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Francis Marotte from Allen (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Named Tara Schwinn office manager/marketing assistant.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Joe Murdaca .
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired F Conor Landrigan.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred MF Eduard Atuesta to Brazilian Serie E Club Palmeiras.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Héber Araujo dos Santos to a one-year contract with an option for 2023. Signed MF Nicolas Acevedo to a contract extension through 2025 with an option for 2026. Signed MF Gedion Zelalem to a one-year contract with options for 2023 and 2024.
SPORTING KC — Re-signed G Kendall McIntosh to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.
|National Women's Soccer League
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed F Alex Morgan.
