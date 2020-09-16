|BASEBALL
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled INF Erick Mejia and RHP Scott Blewett from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jakob Junis to alternate training site. Placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF J.P. Crawford from the bereavement list. Optioned INF Donovan Walton to alternate training site and will remain on the taxi squad.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP Justin Miller to Cincinnati for future considerations. Activated RHP Joe Kelly
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Jalen Davis to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CD De'Vante Bausby on the active roster. Signed OLB Isaiah Irving to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Chris Jones to the active roster.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed RB Marlon Mack on the IR. Placed WR Daurice Fountain on the active roster.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived DE Ryan Bee with an injury settlement.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Patrice Croci as vice president of marketing.
|U.S. Soccer Federation
WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM — Named Philip Poole goalkeeper coach.
