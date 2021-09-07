|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Manny Barreda from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Norfolk. Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Hunter Harvery from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 2B Ernie Clement and RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Aaron Civale from the 60-day IL. Designated C Gianpaul Gonzalez for assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Joe Jimenez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchinson from Toledo and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Frankie Montas from the restricted list. Optioned LHP Sam Moll to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Louis Head from Durham (Triple-A East). Optioned SS Taylor Walls to Durham.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Grant Dayton to FCL Braves (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of OF Steven Souza Jr. from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City. Transferred LHP Garrett Cleavinger from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Justin Miller to Memphis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Chandler Hutchinson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed RB Qadree Ollison to the practice squad. Released OL Sam Jones from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Jake Browning to the practice squad. Released P Drue Chrisman from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Joey Slye to the practice squad. Waived DB Cornell Armstrong.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Antwaun Woods to the practice squad. Released DT Andrew Brown.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Mac McCain off the Broncos practice squad to theri active roster.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Henry Mondeaux, WR Tyler Vaughns and LB Delontae Scott to the practice squad. Placed WR Rico Bussey on the practice squad injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted WR Penny Hart and CB John Reid to the active roster. Signed CB Blessuan Austin. Placed TE Colby Parkinson, CBs Tre Brown and Nigel Warrior on injured reserve. Signed CB Gavin Heslop to the practice squad. Released TE Mark Vital from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed G Parker Gahagen.
|East Coast Hockey League
IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed F Colby MvAuley.
