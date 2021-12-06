|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded C Andres Regnault to New York for RHP Tanner Kiest and OF Milton Smith, Jr.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jay Alvarez and OF Jack Harris on contracts.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Acquired INF Tucker Nathans from Southern Maryland (Atlantic League).
OTTAWA TITANS — Agreed to terms with INF Kevin Rolon.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Kubiak on a contract extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated TE Hayden Hurst to return from injured reserve to practice. Waived TE Parker Hesse and P Dustin Colquitt.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated OL Cameron Erving to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed OL Trent Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jacob Phillips to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed TE Stephen Carlson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Evan Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed QB Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad. Released WR Isaiah McKoy from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad. Placed G Wes Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Robert Spillane from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEEERS — Placed LS Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Tuzar Skipper to the practice squad. Designated WRs Julio Jones and Racey McMath and S Dane Cruikshank to return from injured reserve to practice. Released OLB John Simon from the active roster. Designated TE Austin Fort to return from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list to practice.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Ds Jack Ahcan and John Moore fro Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned RW Dmitry Zavgorodniy from Stockton (AHL) to HC Sochi (KHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned F Seth Barton to Grand Rapids. Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Toledo (ECHL) and G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Olli Juolevi from Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Lauren Dauphin from Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Matt Luff and D Ben Harpur from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Christian Jaros from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned C Connor Bunnaman to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Recalled LW Max Willman from Lehigh Valley.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL - Suspended Grand Rapids' D Luke Witkowski two games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game against Rockford on Dec. 4.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released LW Liam Pecararo from a player tryout contract (PTO).
COLORADO EAGLES — Loaned Fs Benjamin Tardif and F Trey Bradley to Utah (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled G Mat Robson from Cincinnati (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Florida C John McCarron for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for spearing during a game against Trois-Rivieres on Dec. 4. Suspended Florida RW Nathan Perkovich for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for his game misconduct for aggressor under Rule ‥46.2 during a game against Trois-Rivieres on Dec. 4.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
CF MONTREAL — Acquired D Gabriele Corbo on loan from Bologna FC (Serie E).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Carlos Coronel to a three-year contract with an option for 2025.
|National Women's Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed Ds Teirna Davidson, Casey Krueger, G Alyssa Naeher to two-year contracts. Signed F Mallory Pugh to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired a 2022 NWSL first round draft selection, a 2023 third round pick and allocation money from NJ/NY Gotham in trade for the rights to G Ashlyn Harris and D Ali Krieger.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Traded D Mary Alice Vignola to the Angel City expansion team for allocation money and allocated player protection.
|COLLEGE
ROWAN — Announced the retirement of assistant head football coach Tom Doddy.
