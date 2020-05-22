transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed 2020 draft pick C Nick Harris.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed 2020 draft picks OL Logan Stenberg and DL John Penisini.
NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with QB Joe Flacco on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Carlos Hyde to a one-year contract.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DB Terrence Alexander.
COLLEGE
EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Chad Donley director of basketball operations.
SIENNA — Announced the retirement of head soccer coach Cesar Markovic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.