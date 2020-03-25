BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON REDSOX — Agreed to terms with 2B Yairo Munoz on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated LHP Eric Skogland for assignment and purchased the contract of RHP Trevor Rosenthal from Omaha (PCL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with DL Trevon Coley and RB D.J. Foster on one-year contracts.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with TE Khari Lee on a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed Terry Bridgewater to a threee-year contract. Signed DL Zach Kerr to a two-year contract. Re-signed WR DeAndrew White.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Sheldon Day to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with DL Anthony Zettel and WR Tajae Sharpe. Agreed to terms with LB DeMarquis Gates.

NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with LB Patrick Onwuasor.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DE Kerry Hyder to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OT Ty Sambrailo.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed LB Nate Orchard. Signed LB Thomas Davis and OL Jeremy Vujnovich.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Alex Whelan.

