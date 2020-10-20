|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reassigned RHP Aaron Slegers and LHP Jose Alvarado to the minor leagues. Activated RF Brett Phillips and LHP Ryan Sherriff.
|Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released OFs Patrick Adams, Tyler Bordner and Camden Harris, RHP kit fowler and SS Chaz Meadows.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Named Nick Kennedy assistant coach, Kyle Gaedele hitting coach and Cody Mincey pitching coach. Signed OF Kyle Gaedele, RHPs Micah KACZOR, Cody Mincey, Jackson Sigman and Cody Thopson.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Alexander Vargas and OF Jeremiah Vison.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Named Matt Rusch field manager and Kyl Lafrenz pitching coach.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Spencer Bivens.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF/OF Jarius Richards.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Rick Lonard to the practice squad. Activated RB D.J. Foster and TE Justin Johnson from the practice squad injured reserve list. Released S Kentrell Brice, CBs Jalen Davis and T.J. Ward.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Pita Taumoepenu and DB Shyheim Carter to the practice squad. Released J.J. Wilcox.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Sean Chandler from the New York Giants practice squad. Placed S Justin Burris and WR Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve. Promoted S Kenny Robinson and OL Sam Tecklenburg to the active roster. Signed CB Josh Hawkins, DT Mike Panasiuk, DE Greg Roberts and RB Michael Warren to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Manti Te'o to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Prince Smith to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated DE Randy Gregory to the active roster. Waived WR Ventrell Bryant from injured reserve. Waived DB Saivion Smith.
DETROIT LIONS — Released QB/WR Joe Webb from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DB Parry Nickerson on injured reserve. Released WR Kalija Lipscomb.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Damio Ratley to the practice squad. Released DT Ryan Glasgow.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell to the practice squad. Released CB Christian Angulo.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated QB Marcus Mariota from injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed K Kai Forbath from the Chicago Bears practice squad. Placed OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated WR Sterling Shepard from injured reserve. Signed DE Jaball Sheard from Jacksonville's practice squad. Placed LB Tae Crowder on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed OLB Frankie Luvu on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OL Ben Garland on injured reserve. Waived TE Daniel Helm. Placed CB Parnell Motley on active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR John Hurst. Signed DL Kobe Smith to the practice squad. Released S D'Cota Dixon.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted TE MyCole Pruitt to active roster. Activated DB Breon Borders from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Parker Hesse to the practice squad. Released DBs Greg Mabin and Maurice Smith.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract.
