|BASEBALL
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Pawtucket (IL).
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed C John Hicks, RHP Edwin Jackson and OFs Jon Jay and Trayce Thompson to minor league contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired president Steve Mills. Announced general manager Scott Perry will take over control of basketball operations.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Chris Steveler to a reserve/future contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Lo Falemaka. Named Chad O'Shea pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Trent Baalke director of player personnel.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Barrett Hayton to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning. Recalled D Aaron Ness from Tucson.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Ben Street from IR and assigned him to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Colton White from Binghamton.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Martin Fehervary and G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL).
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned C Gregor MacLeod to Toledo (ECHL). Released G Kevin Poulin from a professional tryout.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Derrick Etienne Jr.
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived G Haley Kopmeyer.
|COLLEGE
AUGUSTA — Named assistant volleyball coach Kadija Dickens interim sports information director.
FORDHAM — Named Art Asselta wide receivers coach.
LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Named Andrew Maddox football coach.
MICHIGAN STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Mark Dantonio. Named defensive coordinator Mike Tressel acting head coach.
VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of athletic director Malcolm Turner. Promoted senior woman administrator Candice Storey Lee to interim athletic director.
