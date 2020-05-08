FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE A.J. Epenesa, WR Gabriel Davis and QB Jake Fromm to four-year contracts. Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents; OT Trey Adams, CB Ike Brown, FB Reggie Gilliam, G Marquel Harrell, S Garrett Taylor, S Josh Thomas, OT Brandon Walton, RB Antonio Williams.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed WR Rashard Higgins. Waived DT Brandin Bryant.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Anfernee Jennings, TE Devin Asiasi, OL Mike Onwenu and Dustin Woodard.

