|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Domingo Tapia off waivers from Boston.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CAEDINALS — Acquired DE Markus Golden from the Cardinals in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated K Joey Slye and OL Trent Scott from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Rasul Douglas on reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed S Sean Chandler from New York Giants practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Badara Trore from reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Sharif Finch from the practice squad. Signed DB Marqui Christian to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released DT Sylvester Williams.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DE Josh Mauro.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed CB Ken Crawley and WR Emmanuel Sanders on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Bennie Fowler on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DE Daeshon Hall from the reserve/PUP list. Placed WR DeSean Jackson on injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released P Dustin Colquitt. Placed LB Devin Bush on injured reserve. Promoted DE Henry Mondeaux to their active roster. Signed LB Ray Wilborn to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed D Louie Belpedio to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed F Marco Rossi to a three-year, entry level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Todd Richards assistant coach.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Chris Taylor assistant coach and Dave Rogalski goaltending coach.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Inter Miami D González Pírez has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in the match against the Montreal Impact on Oct. 17. FC Cincinnati Head Coach Jaap Stam has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in a match against D.C. United on Oct. 18. Houston Dynamo D Adam Lundkvist has been suspended for two matches and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in a match against Minnesota United FC on Oct. 18.
FC DALLAS — Announced that G Phelipe Megiolaro has been called up to Brazil's U-23 National Team in preparation for Olympic games.
|COLLEGE
New Mexico — Hired Dave Pilipovich as a special assistant for Men's basketball.
