|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF D'Arby Myers.
|Frontier League
NEW JERSEY — Signed OF Alfredo Marte to a contract extension. Signed RHP Shawn Blackwell.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled GT Jake Oettinger from Texas Stars (AHL).
|AHL
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids Griffins.
|ECHL
READING ROYALS — Aquired D Aaron Titcomb from Wheeling in exchange for D Jeremy Beaudry.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Ben Bloom senior defensive assistant.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Marcus Baugh.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jovon Johnson to one-day contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Aquired M Mohammed Abu from Vålerenga Fotball in Norway on a one-year loan.
|Northwest Soccsr League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Courtney Petersen and D Konya Plummer from the 2020 college draft.
PORTLAND THORNS — Aquired D Becky Sauerbrunn from Utah Royals FC for defender Elizabeth Ball and $100,000 in allocation money.
|United Soccer League
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed G Simon Lefebrve. Re-signed F Christian Sorto.
