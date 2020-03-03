Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF D'Arby Myers.

Frontier League

NEW JERSEY — Signed OF Alfredo Marte to a contract extension. Signed RHP Shawn Blackwell.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled GT Jake Oettinger from Texas Stars (AHL).

AHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids Griffins.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Aquired D Aaron Titcomb from Wheeling in exchange for D Jeremy Beaudry.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Ben Bloom senior defensive assistant.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Marcus Baugh.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jovon Johnson to one-day contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Aquired M Mohammed Abu from Vålerenga Fotball in Norway on a one-year loan.

Northwest Soccsr League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Courtney Petersen and D Konya Plummer from the 2020 college draft.

PORTLAND THORNS — Aquired D Becky Sauerbrunn from Utah Royals FC for defender Elizabeth Ball and $100,000 in allocation money.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed G Simon Lefebrve. Re-signed F Christian Sorto.

