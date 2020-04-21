|BASEBALL
|Frontier League
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Joey Pulido and C Marshall Rich.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Brittany Boyd.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed CB's Mike Ford and Dee Virgin.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived DE Jonathan Ledbetter.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with CB Tye Smith on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Arvin Atwal.
|National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed G Vasili Demchenko to a one-year contract.
