|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Tim Federowicz manager, Brad Marcelino hitting coach, Alon Leichman pitching coach and Zach Vincej fourth coach for Tacoma (Triple-A West).
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OFs Jose Alpuria, Gabriel Araujo, Cesar Bonalde and Andy Encarnacion, RHPs Jeffrey Amparo, Abel Fuerte, Cesar Jimenz and Moises Lira, Cs Alberto Barriga, Jose Colmenarez, Omar Moya and Alejandro Rios and INFs Albert Carpio, Abdias De La Cruz, Diego Gonzalez, Jansel Luis, Yearld Nin, Ruben Santana and Cristofer Torin.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named James Campen offensive line coach.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed T Alfredo Gutierrez, RB Josh Hokit, WRs Connor Wedington and Austin Mack, DL Chris Slayton, LB Curtis Robinson and TE Tanner Hudson to reserve/future contracts.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Sterling Hofrichter, OT Jonathan Hubbard and WRs Travis Jonsen, Vyncint Smith and Austin Watkins to reserve/future contracts.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Drew Wolitarsky on a two-year contract extension. Agreed to terms with C Michael Couture on a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with F Jordan Greenway on a three-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Lucas Johansen from Hershey (AHL) to the taxi squad.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred D George Bello to Arminia Bielefeld (German Bundesliga).
COLORADO RAPIDS — Transferred D to Arsenal FC (English Premier League).
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Re-signed M Bri Visalli to a one-year contract. Announced the retirement of M Gabby Kessler.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Anna Moorhouse to a two-year contract.
|USL Championship
USL W LEAGUE — Announced the Long Island Rough Riders will join the league in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.