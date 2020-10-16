|BASEBALL
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Eduardo Soriano to a minor-league contract.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Joandy Duran, Yohan Crispin, Waimer Fabian, Jose Lopez, Jose Romero, LHP Marino Santy, OF Jerry Torres, INF Andrws Cruz, SS Leonel Espinoza and C Jose Herrera to minor-league contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Edrian Robinson to a minor-league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Jose Montilla to a minor-league contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OL Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Daniel McCullers to the practice squad. Released DT Daniel McCullers. Activated DL John Jenkins from injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Kyle Lauletta to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE Hunter Bryant on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DL Davon Godchaux on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB David Mayor from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed OL Matt Pryor on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated FB Khari Blasingame from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Brandon from injured reserve. Placed CB Greg Stroman on injured reserve.
|Canadian Football Legue
CFL — Announced that Ed Hervey stepped down as general manager.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Gabriel Fontaine and D Darren Raddysh.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F Rudolfs Balcers to a one-year, two-way contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined D Ali Adnan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC for simulation/embellishment in a match against Los Angeles FC on Oct. 14. Dismissed action against D Erik Duenas for yellow card incident in match with Vancouver on Oct. 14.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agrees to transfer of M Brenden Aaronson to FC Red Bull Salzburg (Champions League).
