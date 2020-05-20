|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed 2020 draft picks TE Harrison Bryant and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed G Ryan Groy.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Patrick Chung to a two-year contract extension through 2023. Signed 2020 second-round draft pick DB Kyle Dugger.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Singed F Jesper Olofsson to a one-year contract.
|National Women's Hockey League
BOSTON PRIDE — Re-signed G Lovisa Selander.
|3Ice Hockey League
3ICE HOCKEY LEAGUE — Agreed to terms with Guy Carbonneau, Grant Fuhr, Ed Johnston, John LeClair, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy, Angela Ruggiero and Bryan Trottier for each to coach one of the eight 3ICE teams.
|COLLEGE
NCAA — Named Denee Barracato to NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee.
