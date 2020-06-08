|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Freddie Swain.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Xavier A. Gutierrez team president.
|COLLEGE
LA SALLE — Named Jeff Garbutt head men's and women's rowing coach.
Blakelyn Musch age 5 ½ months of Morrison died Friday, June 5, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital. Visitation is Wednesday, June 10th from 10:00 AM until noon at Pape Funeral Home. Funeral service following.
