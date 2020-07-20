|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith, Jr. on the IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Jakob Junis on the IL.
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Placed IF Jed Lowrie and RHP Walker Lockett on the IL. Selected the contract of C Rene Rivera.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DE Bradlee Anae and QB Ben DiNucci.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, ILB Willie Gay, OT Lucas Niang, S L'Jarius Sneed and DE Michael Danna.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Jalen Reagor, S K'Von Wallace, QB Jalen Hurts, OLB Davion Taylor, G Jack Driscoll and WR John Hightower.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived TE Christian Scotland-Williamson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Tyler Johnson and DT Khalil Davis.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Terry Bateman executive vice president and chief marketing officer.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended New York Rangers F Brendan Lemieux for the first two games of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers for interference against Colorado F Joonas Donskoi during a March 11 game.
|COLLEGE
BUCKNELL — Announced the resignation of softball coach Joey Lye.
