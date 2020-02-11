|BASEBALL
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Ramón Urías off waivers from St. Louis. Assigned INF Pat Valaika outright to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed C Juan Centeno and OF César Puello to minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka on a minor league contract.
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Sal Romano outright to Louisville (IL).
|BASKETBALL
|Women's NBA
CONNECTICUT SUN — Acquired G DeWanna Bonner from Phoenix for two 2020 first-round (No. 7 and No. 10) draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jeff Howard pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — CB Davon House announced his retirement.
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jonathon Mincy to a two-year contract and LBs Justin Tuggle and Korey Jones to one-year contracts.
OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed LB Kevin Brown and DB Randall Evans to one-year contract extensions.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Kevin Lawrence, DB Dexter McDougle, LB Thomas Miles, WR Deontez Alexander, DB Dee Alford, OL Sepesitiano Pupungatoa, OL Chris Kolankowski, K Matthew Riley. Agreed to terms with DB Josh Johnson on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 for slashing Nashville D Yannick Weber during a Feb. 10 game.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary to Hershey (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Colorado F Martin Kaut two games for a boarding incident in a Feb. 7 game against San Jose.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Traded D Walker Zimmerman to Nashville SC for $600,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM), $350,000 in 2021 GAM, and a 2020 international roster spot.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired M Raheem Edwards from Chicago for D Wyatt Omsberg.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $150,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Montreal for a 2020 international roster slot.
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Taylor Kornieck to a one-year contract.
SKY BLUE FC — Signed F Evelyne Viens to a two-year contract and D Kaleigh Riehl to a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Named Lindsay Crowdus volunteer assistant softball coach.
RUTGERS — Named Joe Susan special assistant to the head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.